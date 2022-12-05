Email City Guide
Craft show raises money for WWVFD

“We’ll be selling anything."
By Blake Hill
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department held their annual craft show at the J.S. Bridwell Agriculture Center over the weekend.

The craft show host vendors of all types, but encourages artwork and handmade crafts.

“We’ll be selling anything. We have until January 2024 to raise that money, that’s when the truck will be completed. We have a huge support from the community already and we’re just asking them to us get to the final crossing line,” WWVFD Captain Christopher Bashford said.

The event helps the fire department raise funds. The department needs to raise $40,000 to pay for the new engine.

