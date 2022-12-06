Email City Guide
Christmas in the Park brings Santa to town

“It’s kind of fun because I get to see these kids grow up every year.”
By Blake Hill
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over the weekend, the City of Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation held its Annual Christmas in the Park to spread some holiday cheer.

The event attracts people from all over the city to take pictures with Santa, play games, and ride the train around Scotland Park Elementary School.

“It’s kind of fun because I get to see these kids grow up every year,” Coordinator Charlene Carey said. “I get to see every outfit worn when they take a photo with Santa. I get to see them grow and it’s nice to see their families come out and joy them for events like this.”

Carey said there’s something special about seeing familiar faces attend the event.

