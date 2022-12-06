Email City Guide
Forgery suspect claims to be U.S. Marshal

32-year-old Christopher Sanchez.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit bill and impersonating a public servant.

Police said the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Christopher Sanchez, asked a clerk to make change for a $100 bill at a store in the 2500 block of Old Iowa Park Road.

The clerk examined the bill and found it was fake. The store manager then called police. Officers arrived. inspected the bill and also determined it was counterfeit.

Imprinted on the bill were the words: “THIS NOTE IS NOT LEGAL TENDER, FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY,” according to WFPD officials.

The clerk reportedly told officers that Sanchez claimed to be an officer from Portland and a U.S. Marshal. As officers arrested him, Sanchez allegedly said the same thing to them.

Sanchez remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $40,000. With these charges, he could face 2-10 years in prison and fines up to $10,000 for each count.

