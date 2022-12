WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Leadership Wichita Falls is looking to add some members their Adult Leadership program.

The program begins in January of 2023 and runs through May. The goal of the class is to learn leadership styles, project management, and how to work with a team.

You can apply on their website. The cost of tuition is $650.

