MSU Texas social media ranked 3rd among Division 2 universities

Rival IQ analyzed the work of colleges and universities on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Earlier this month, Midwestern State University was ranked number three for how it engages it’s audience through social media, according to Rival IQ rankings.

Northern Michigan University took the top spot, while Colorado School of Mines came in second.

“We are very proud of our social media team and the work they are doing to share the Midwestern State University story and message. Our university is fortunate to have some of the most creative and forward-thinking professionals as part of our digital marketing and social media teams,” President JuliAnn Mazachek said.

Rival IQ analyzed the work of colleges and universities on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

“Midwestern State University had some of the most engaging TikTok videos of the year by view,” stated the Rival IQ story. “The story states that only about two-thirds of Division 2 institutions have TikTok accounts even though the channel is growing exponentially.”

AJ Lopez III, MSU’s assistant director for digital marketing and social media, said how important TikTok would be to reach current and new students. He went on to say that using video in social media is very important.

