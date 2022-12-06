Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rain chances increase Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Tuesday morning, we will have patchy to dense fog across Texoma. Also Tuesday, we may see a stray shower or two. However, rain chances will remain low. We will have a high of 60, with overcast skies throughout the day. Wednesday, rain chances start to increase. We will have a 60% chance of rain with a high of 65. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 56 with storm chances. Thursday, we will have a high of 74 with a 30% chance of showers in the morning hours. Thursday night, we will have a low of 43 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 60 with a 20% chance of rain thanks to a cold front moving through the area.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Charles Brown.
WFPD: Man exposed himself to children
30-year-old Edgardo Rivera.
Man arrested after police chase on N. Beverly
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
Jayden Moore.
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting
The crash remains under investigation.
Burkburnett man killed in ATV crash

Latest News

Temperature Battlezone
Temperatures Battle Leading to Rain
Temperature Battlezone
Temperature Battlezone
weather
Rain chances increase Wednesday
We have solid rain chances this week