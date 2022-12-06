Rain chances increase Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Tuesday morning, we will have patchy to dense fog across Texoma. Also Tuesday, we may see a stray shower or two. However, rain chances will remain low. We will have a high of 60, with overcast skies throughout the day. Wednesday, rain chances start to increase. We will have a 60% chance of rain with a high of 65. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 56 with storm chances. Thursday, we will have a high of 74 with a 30% chance of showers in the morning hours. Thursday night, we will have a low of 43 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 60 with a 20% chance of rain thanks to a cold front moving through the area.

