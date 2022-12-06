Email City Guide
Rainy Wednesday

By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain breaks out later tonight, becoming widespread by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s tonight and stay mostly in the 50s on Wednesday. Rain, along with some downpours continue Wednesday night and early Thursday before it all shifts east by afternoon. Another shot of rain heads our way Friday night and early Saturday. Temperatures will remain on the mild side until further notice.

