Temperatures Battle Leading to Rain

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A frontal boundary will drop into and stall across Texoma on Tuesday. North of the front which should be located pretty close to the Red River, temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South of it in parts of north Texas will be in the 60s and 70s. A storm system approaches from the west Tuesday night and Wednesday, leading to rain chances along the stalled front. Most of the rain moves out for Thursday but another system brings rain chances for part of next weekend.

