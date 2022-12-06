Water line break along Kemp Blvd closes restaurants

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A water line break has caused several restaurants along Kemp Blvd to temporarily close their doors.

The manager of Olive Garden at Kemp and Call Field said the restaurant would reopen as soon as water is restored.

Other restaurants in the area, including Chick-Fil-A, Rib Crib and Schlotzsky’s, are temporarily closed as well.

City of Wichita Falls officials said a water line was hit by a contractor in the parking lot. Per health code, restaurants serving in that area can’t operate without running water.

It is the property owner’s responsibility to fix the line and restore water to those restaurants and businesses, according to city officials. There is no estimated timetable for when water will be restored.

