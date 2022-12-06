WFPD hosts 45th Citizen Police Academy graduation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 was graduation day for the 45th class of the Wichita Falls Police Department Citizen Police Academy.

While those who walked the stage are not new officers, they do have a better understanding of what it takes to protect and serve.

The 12 to 13 week course gives residents a chance to go behind the badge through a weekly interactive class.

“They get to drive the police cars, they get to shoot the SWAT weapons, they get to get in the water with the scuba team, they get to go through some shoot - don’t shoot scenarios, they just learn a lot about why things are the way they are and how things work the way they work, so it’s a great informative class for citizens of Wichita Falls to just learn more about the police department,” WFPD PIO Officer Jeff Hughes said.

Hughes said the classes give the public skills to not only protect themselves but to really understand the reality of police work.

“They actually get to come to this class and learn how it really is, what the reality is because TV is not reality. Hollywood TV, that’s not reality, so they learn a little more about the process they learn that police officers were people too,” Hughes said.

“It was so informative because every week we had a different speaker or a different something going on,” Peggy Baggett, graduate, said.

“I already had a dream of being a cop and because I am not an American citizen, I can not yet, so it’s like trying to make my dream come true,” Marcela Regispani, graduate, said.

The WFPD Citizen Police Academy happens twice a year, with the next class set to start in February. You can apply online by clicking here.

“It takes about five minutes so it’s a short application,” Hughes said. “We are taking applications now for the spring 23 class, class number 46.”

“It’s just so wonderful, I mean they are such a tribute to our city and I mean I don’t know what we’d do without them.”

“Come and do the citizen academy with them because you will have so much fun,” Regispani said.

