Mother arrested after children test positive for meth

Ashley Bray.
Ashley Bray.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman was arrested Tuesday after a two-year-old and four-year-old in her care both tested positive for methamphetamine.

Court documents state the police investigation began back in August of 2022 after the Wichita Falls Police Department was contacted by Child Protective Services.

Ashley Bray has been charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. She remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $40,000.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

