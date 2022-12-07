Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Puppy scam losses rising

bbb
bbb(Kauz)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Better Business Bureau is urging people to stay cautious this holiday season when purchasing a pet online as they released an update on their in-depth study on puppy scams.

Puppy scams remain consistently profitable for scammers because their multi-tiered setup allows them to convincingly go back to a consumer several times to ask for money. So far this year, while pet scams in North America appear to be on the decline, consumer losses exceed $2 million. Average monetary losses are climbing with an average loss of $850 in 2022 up 60 percent since 2017.

“So this scam is still very profitable for the scammers, otherwise they would have moved on to something else. A puppy is a hot ticket item for those Christmas gifts sometimes and consumers just need to be aware of puppy scams,” Monica Horton, BBB spokesperson said.

The BBB says to avoid getting scammed you should see pets in person or through video call before paying any money, research the breed to figure out the average market price and conduct a reverse image search on photos attached to ads.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Charles Brown.
WFPD: Man exposed himself to children
30-year-old Edgardo Rivera.
Man arrested after police chase on N. Beverly
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
City of Wichita Falls officials said a water line was hit by a contractor in the parking lot.
Water line break along Kemp Blvd closes restaurants
Jayden Moore.
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting

Latest News

In the 26 years the building has been around, city staff said they have only made minor...
City council approves $3 million MPEC upgrades
“TxDOT is hosting a series of virtual workshops to learn more about the service needs of...
TxDOT wants to understand transit needs for seniors and disabled individuals
It’s being built on Seymour Highway. The concern is how the driveway comes out onto Turtle...
Residents share concerns over new Dollar General driveway
City of Wichita Falls officials said a water line was hit by a contractor in the parking lot.
Water line break along Kemp Blvd closes restaurants