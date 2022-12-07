Email City Guide
Rainy Night

By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain will overspread Texoma later this evening and tonight. Some of the rain could come down hard at times especially across northwestern Texas and southwestern Oklahoma. A few places may see close to an inch. The steadier rain should be east of us by Thursday morning, but a few lingering showers remain possible. It will be a milder day with afternoon highs in the 60s and up close to 70. The active weather pattern continues with more rain chances Friday night and Saturday and another chance early next week.

