Showers and storms are likely Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Wednesday, rain chances will increase. We will have a 70% chance of rain with a high of 55. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 52 with rain chances. Thursday, we will have a high of 74 with a 20% chance of showers in the morning hours. Rain will clear the area in the afternoon. Thursday night, we will have a low of 42 with mostly clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 63 with a 20% chance of rain in the evening and night hours, thanks to a cold front moving through the area. Saturday, we will have a high of 64 with morning showers and storms. Saturday night, we will have a low of 39 with mostly clear skies.

