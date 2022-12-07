Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Time names Volodymyr Zelenskyy and ‘the spirit of Ukraine’ as its ‘Person of the Year’

Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern...
Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern Donetsk region Tuesday and vowed to push Russian forces out of all of Ukraine’s territory. Time named Zelenskyy and the 'spirit of Ukraine' the magazine's 'person of the year.'(Source: Zelenskyy Official Instagram/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Time paid tribute to Ukrainian Preside4nt Volodymyr Zelenskyy and “the spirit of Ukraine,” naming them Person of the Year, the magazine announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Ukraine has been in a battle for its very existence after the invasion by Russian forces early last year.

The lengthy magazine article paid tribute to courageousness: “Zelensky’s success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that courage is contagious. It spread through Ukraine’s political leadership in the first days of the invasion, as everyone realized the President had stuck around.”

The country has been resisting its larger neighbor for about nine months. Russia’s invasion has brought death, destruction and hardship to Ukrainians, but they have resisted and have even taken back territory that had been illegally annexed by Russia.

The 44-year-old Zelenskyy, who has been president since 2019, is an unlikely wartime leader, having been a comedian, actor, writer and producer before his foray into politics.

The question of escalation is raised nine months into the war. (Source: CNN/Ukrainian Air Force/Maxar/Getty/DVIDS via AFPTV)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s being built on Seymour Highway. The concern is how the driveway comes out onto Turtle...
Residents share concerns over new Dollar General driveway
City of Wichita Falls officials said a water line was hit by a contractor in the parking lot.
Water line break along Kemp Blvd closes restaurants
A Wichita Falls woman is pouring her passion for real estate into the east side community.
Luxury homes on city’s east side receive mixed reactions
32-year-old Christopher Sanchez.
Forgery suspect claims to be U.S. Marshal
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
FILE_ Anne Heche is shown in this undated file photo. A coroner's report has shed more light on...
Anne Heche didn’t have drugs in her system, coroner’s report says
Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York, on Dec. 20, 2018. Embattled vaping...
Juul reaches settlements covering more than 5,000 cases
Thousands of police carried out a series of raids across much of Germany on Wednesday against...
Germany makes arrests in alleged coup plot