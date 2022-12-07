Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

TxDOT wants to understand transit needs for seniors and disabled individuals

“TxDOT is hosting a series of virtual workshops to learn more about the service needs of...
“TxDOT is hosting a series of virtual workshops to learn more about the service needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities.”(KAUZ)
By Shawn O'Dell
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Try getting to work, seeing a doctor, or going to the grocery store without a car. That is a reality for some Texans.

TxDOT officials want to know about the transit needs of seniors and disabled individuals who do not have automobiles. They are hosting a series of virtual workshops in December and January to get input from the community, riders and organizations.

TxDOT officials said they realize that transit is vital to the lives of those living in the Wichita Falls area. For those who do not have a car, transit is their only way to get to doctor’s appointments, jobs, see family members, or even take a simple trip to the grocery store.

“At least this way I have freedom,” rural transit rider Donnie Gillie said. “When you’re car less and don’t drive and just at home, that means a lot. You can’t say enough about it how much it means to get to go and do some things.”

TxDOT wants to understand how it can better serve and meet the needs of seniors and disabled individuals who do not have a car.

The virtual workshop will happen on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Click here for links to each meeting.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Charles Brown.
WFPD: Man exposed himself to children
30-year-old Edgardo Rivera.
Man arrested after police chase on N. Beverly
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
City of Wichita Falls officials said a water line was hit by a contractor in the parking lot.
Water line break along Kemp Blvd closes restaurants
Jayden Moore.
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting

Latest News

bbb
Puppy scam losses rising
In the 26 years the building has been around, city staff said they have only made minor...
City council approves $3 million MPEC upgrades
It’s being built on Seymour Highway. The concern is how the driveway comes out onto Turtle...
Residents share concerns over new Dollar General driveway
City of Wichita Falls officials said a water line was hit by a contractor in the parking lot.
Water line break along Kemp Blvd closes restaurants