TxDOT wants to understand transit needs for seniors and disabled individuals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Try getting to work, seeing a doctor, or going to the grocery store without a car. That is a reality for some Texans.

TxDOT officials want to know about the transit needs of seniors and disabled individuals who do not have automobiles. They are hosting a series of virtual workshops in December and January to get input from the community, riders and organizations.

TxDOT officials said they realize that transit is vital to the lives of those living in the Wichita Falls area. For those who do not have a car, transit is their only way to get to doctor’s appointments, jobs, see family members, or even take a simple trip to the grocery store.

“At least this way I have freedom,” rural transit rider Donnie Gillie said. “When you’re car less and don’t drive and just at home, that means a lot. You can’t say enough about it how much it means to get to go and do some things.”

TxDOT wants to understand how it can better serve and meet the needs of seniors and disabled individuals who do not have a car.

The virtual workshop will happen on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Click here for links to each meeting.

