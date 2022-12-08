Largest hydrogen plant in U.S. coming to Wilbarger County

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Air Products and The AES Corporation (AES) announced Thursday they have selected Wilbarger County as the site of a nearly $4 billion green hydrogen production facility.

When the facility opens in 2027, it will reportedly be the largest of its kind in the United States.

“With the announcement of this groundbreaking facility by Air Products and AES, the State of Texas will extend its leadership in U.S. energy production and help meet our country’s energy needs for decades to come,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. “This project will not only bring hundreds of jobs and millions in revenue to the Lone Star State, but will also expand our state’s robust energy sector and further solidify Texas as a global powerhouse in this critical industry. I thank Air Products and AES for choosing Texas, and I look forward to working alongside the two companies and local leaders as we keep Texas a global energy leader.”

Officials said the project is expected to create more than 1,300 construction jobs, 115 permanent operations jobs, as well as 200 transportation and distribution jobs. The facility itself is also expected to generate about $500 million in tax benefits for the state over its lifetime.

“We are very pleased to extend our hydrogen leadership and our extensive operations in Texas and announce this exciting joint venture with AES for a new green hydrogen production facility, which will be competitive on a global scale while bringing significant tax, job and energy security benefits to Texas,” Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said. “This new facility will be, by far, the largest, fully integrated green hydrogen production facility in the country, using wind and sun energy to produce clean hydrogen for U.S. customers We are very appreciative of the support of Governor Abbott and state and local officials in the development of this project.”

The facility will reportedly have the capacity to produce more than 200 metric tons per day of green hydrogen.

“This project will capitalize on AES’ strength in energy innovation and Texas’ abundant renewables resources to extend Texas’ leadership position in the energy sector,” Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer, said. “We are very pleased to be partnering with Governor Abbott, the State of Texas, and the communities, officials and citizens of Wilbarger County to bring this important project to fruition. We are also pleased to be working alongside Air Products, the world leader in hydrogen production, for this first of its kind mega-scale green hydrogen facility in the U.S.”

