Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

More Rain in the Forecast

By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The rain has moved out and skies have cleared for now. Don’t expect it to last for long with more clouds developing, along with fog and some drizzle later tonight and early Friday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s tonight and hold in the 50s, perhaps pushing into the 60s by the Friday afternoon. Showers will be possible again Friday afternoon and night. Saturday is also looking wet and some of the rain could come down hard at times. Sunday will be a nice and dry day with highs up close to 70. A large storm system brings another round of rain and storms our way Monday and Monday night. There are signs that the weather pattern may try to get colder later next week.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
It’s being built on Seymour Highway. The concern is how the driveway comes out onto Turtle...
Residents share concerns over new Dollar General driveway
A Wichita Falls woman is pouring her passion for real estate into the east side community.
Luxury homes on city’s east side receive mixed reactions
Ashley Bray.
Mother arrested after children test positive for meth
City of Wichita Falls officials said a water line was hit by a contractor in the parking lot.
Water line break along Kemp Blvd closes restaurants

Latest News

More Rain is the Forecast
More Rain is the Forecast
Overnight Storms
Late Evening Weather Update
Rainy Night on the Way
Rainy Night
Rainy Night on the Way
Rainy Night on the Way