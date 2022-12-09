Email City Guide
Annual Tour of Homes returns with Holiday cheer

By Blake Hill
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Senior-Junior Forum teamed up with the Arts Council to host their annual tour of homes all day Thursday in celebration of the Christmas season.

The event is a tradition lasting over 40 years and raises money in support of local for non-profits and organizations.

The tour was self guided, and guests were free to visit the homes in whatever order they felt most comfortable.

“Two years ago we didn’t get to have it because of COVID, so this is our second year back and we have seven homes on the tour this year.” Senior-Junior Forum President, Ladell Schmalzride said. “It runs from 11 this morning to eight tonight, and every home is beautifully designed and decorated, and we hope the community will come and enjoy what we have here.”

The home owners are contacted whenever the forum hears about someone having interesting decorations. While some homes are owned by Forum members, others are volunteers that were asked to join the tour.

“This is my home, I grew up here. I graduated from high school here, my husband and I did. We are just, you know, love our community, love the opportunity to be able to pour back into the community in any way that we can” said Cindy Wynne, hostess.

