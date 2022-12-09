Christ Academy students collect gifts for Operation Christmas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is a time of giving and Christ Academy in Wichita Falls is doing their part to make sure kids who are less fortunate have gifts to open on Christmas.

Operation Christmas was in full swing this year and it is something that the students look forward to every year. They collected over 200 gifts to give to Toys for Tots and Children’s Aid Society.

For the elementary students, each one is given a gift or two to give to the Wichita Falls Fire Department for Toys for Tots, something the firefighters said they love to be a part of. For the upper level students, they picked out specific gifts that have been asked for by kids with the Children’s Aid Society. They then wrapped those gifts and sent them where they need to go.

“Christ Academy is all about having servant hearts,” Kristen Goodgion, Christ Academy director of student life, said. “They really are choosing organizations in our community who can see what it means to be the light. That is our theme this year at Christ Academy is be the light. So we are being the light for other students so they can see what it means to have the true joyful Christmas spirit.”

Goodgion said they are blessed to be in the position that they are so they can teach their students at a young age that not everyone is as fortunate and giving back is the way to spread love and joy.

Christ Academy said they will continue to do Operation Christmas for years to come and will instill in their students with the act of giving to those in need.

