Cyclists gather for Jingle Bells Ride

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many cyclists from across Wichita Falls gathered for Thursday’s Jingle Bells Ride.

The six-mile ride has been going on for more than 10 years and takes place on the last Thursday of finals week at MSU Texas.

The ride begins in the parking lot of the Dillard building and then it’s fun from there. They ride around town looking at the Christmas lights in the area.

“But it means a lot to have people come out, you know, so close to getting off of work, have gone out of their way to plan to be here for something I deem as silly riding out looking at lights, but ultimately is great for community to bring us all together, not just only cyclists in Wichita Falls but everyone in Wichita Falls together, just have fun and have something to do,” event host Sean Brown said.

The ride was put together by Endurance House, along with the MSU cycling team and FallsTown Cycling.

