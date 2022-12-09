Herb Easley Chevrolet donates bicycles to Operation Santa Claus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many kids are going to wake up Christmas morning with a new bike thanks to Operation Santa Claus.

This was the 11th year that Herb Easley Chevrolet partnered with the Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association.

They have donated over 2,500 bikes in the last 11 years and they wish they could see the look on the kids’ faces when they get them.

“I imagine it is going to put a lot of smiles on their faces, absolutely,” Ryan Decker, general manager and owner of Herb Easley Chevrolet, said. “Of course bikes are a little different today, a lot of them have motors on them. A little different than when we were kids. We are going to make a lot of kids happy this year. A big applause for the firefighters going around collecting bicycles at each point.”

Decker said they will continue to do this every year because of the impact it has on the community.

