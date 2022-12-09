Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Herb Easley Chevrolet donates bicycles to Operation Santa Claus

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many kids are going to wake up Christmas morning with a new bike thanks to Operation Santa Claus.

This was the 11th year that Herb Easley Chevrolet partnered with the Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association.

They have donated over 2,500 bikes in the last 11 years and they wish they could see the look on the kids’ faces when they get them.

“I imagine it is going to put a lot of smiles on their faces, absolutely,” Ryan Decker, general manager and owner of Herb Easley Chevrolet, said. “Of course bikes are a little different today, a lot of them have motors on them. A little different than when we were kids. We are going to make a lot of kids happy this year. A big applause for the firefighters going around collecting bicycles at each point.”

Decker said they will continue to do this every year because of the impact it has on the community.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The father in this case was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
WFPD: Mother of dead 2-year-old wanted for tampering with evidence
Ashley Bray.
Mother arrested after children test positive for meth
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
suga b's open
New restaurant opens at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport
It’s being built on Seymour Highway. The concern is how the driveway comes out onto Turtle...
Residents share concerns over new Dollar General driveway

Latest News

The event will run from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Archer City square.
Archer City Christmas Festival set for Thursday
Wichita Falls Alliance to host Holiday Artist Market
Wichita Falls Alliance to host Holiday Artist Market
Be sure to check out all of the Holiday Events happening in Graham!
News Channel 6 City Guide: Graham Holiday Events
The Salvation Army makes sure that there is a hot meal for everyone who comes by.
The Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meal