Jolly is looking for his forever home
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week.
Jolly is a sweet dog who wants to join your family.
If you are interested in adopting our furry friend, the adoption fee is $40. You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.
The fee usually cover basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.
