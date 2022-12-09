New restaurant opens at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Travelers out of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport no longer have to get on their flight hungry.

A new restaurant called Suga B’s has opened its doors.

Everyone has to start somewhere and for owner Brandi Belk, it’s at the airport. While she has big ambitions for the future, she doesn’t cook for herself. She started this to build a bridge to connect people of different backgrounds, and what better place to do so than at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

“Food is something that connects us all, no matter our race, our background, any of that,” Belk said. “Food is something that brings us all together and warms the soul. I love to be able to cook for people, to share my God-given talent and I hope it makes people smile because that is really what it is all about.”

Suga B’s is up and running at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport and it is already gaining a lot of traction from everyday travelers, members from Sheppard Air Force Base and people who just want a fresh meal.

“I have some gentlemen that come from the base,” Belk said. “They came out and ate the food and the guy was like I saw you on Facebook. Ever since then, him and his buddies come almost every day or every other day for lunch.”

“I ordered the breakfast burrito, and it was amazing,” Anthony Campos said. “We shared half of it, and we also got French toast and it was really good.”

“She just makes the best food,” Shannon Coppage said. “I was just here on Tuesday if that tells you anything. Her food definitely makes you come back.”

Suga B’s has been a big hit with travelers so far and for many, they continue to come back, even if they don’t have flights.

“You don’t need to get a flight just to have the food here,” Campos said. “I highly recommend for people to come here regardless.”

“That speaks to the food,” Coppage said. “It really is her art.”

Belk doesn’t want to take all the credit. She said if it wasn’t for a selfless act by her coworker Tammy, she wouldn’t be able to run her business.

“Right now, I am a new business, and I can’t afford to pay anybody,” Belk said. “She comes out here every day with an open heart, a good heart and she helps me from the time we open to the time we close. She is serving food, she is cleaning dishes, she takes out the trash and I probably wouldn’t be open if it wasn’t for her.”

Belk said this is her passion. She loves being able to bring people together and hopes that everyone leaves with a good memory of Suga B’s.

“One gentleman was like ‘I can tell this is your passion because I can taste the love,’” Belk said. “I almost wanted to cry because that is exactly what I want. I don’t even know how to put it into words, but it is amazing.”

Belk said she loves the Wichita Falls community and wants to give back any way she can. To keep her style fresh, she will be changing the menu every 2-3 months.

Her hours of operations are Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.