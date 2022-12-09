Email City Guide
Police: Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station; 1 arrested

By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee say a group of thieves is responsible for stealing thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, several suspects stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel valued at about $20,000 from a gas station about 10 minutes outside of the downtown area.

The suspects involved reportedly made multiple trips to the same fuel pump on Nov. 15 over several hours in taking the gas.

Hendersonville police said they were able to arrest 25-year-old Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis in connection with the fuel theft. He was charged with theft of more than $10,000 and vandalism.

A license plate reader helped police catch Rodriguez-Denis. However, no other arrests have been announced.

Rodriguez-Denis is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.

