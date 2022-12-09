No injuries after semi, car crash on I-44

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A semi and car crashed Friday morning on I-44 near Burkburnett.

It reportedly happened near exit ramp 14, which is now closed to traffic. Officials on scene said the car attempted to make an “unsafe lane change,” and made contact with the semi.

Both vehicles reportedly ran off the road. The car rolled multiple times, while the semi’s load of gravel overturned.

No injuries were reported and officials said nobody was taken to a hospital.

