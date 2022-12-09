Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film

FILE - Taylor Swift previously wrote and directed “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which is...
FILE - Taylor Swift previously wrote and directed “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which is inspired by the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well.”(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut.

The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures.

Searchlight has helped make Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”

Swift was recently honored with two best direction awards at the 2022 Video Music Awards.

She wrote and directed “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which is inspired by the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well.”

She also directed the video for her song “The Man.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The father in this case was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
WFPD: Mother of dead 2-year-old wanted for tampering with evidence
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
It’s being built on Seymour Highway. The concern is how the driveway comes out onto Turtle...
Residents share concerns over new Dollar General driveway
Ashley Bray.
Mother arrested after children test positive for meth
suga b's open
New restaurant opens at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport

Latest News

Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Gaming and esports
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Gaming and esports
Cyclists gather for Jingle Bells Ride
Cyclists gather for Jingle Bells Ride
Jolly is looking for his forever home
Jolly is looking for his forever home
FILE - Then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state...
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of George Floyd’s killing