Child Care Partners to host annual Christmas party

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Child Care Partners will be hosting its annual Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The party will happen from 1-3 p.m. at their Family Services Center. The event will benefit their kiddos and the theme this year is the North Pole.

Child Care Partners is also in need of people to “adopt a child” to donate gifts to.

For more information, visit the Child Care Partners office or call (940) 766-4332.

