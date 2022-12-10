High school basketball - Dec. 9, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school basketball scores from across Texoma on Friday.
Final girls scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Wichita Christian
|46
|FW Mercy Prep
|11
|Windthorst
|45
|Tolar
|35
|Holliday
|48
|Canadian
|35
|Childress
|34
|Holliday
|56
FW MERCY PREP VS. WICHITA CHRISTIAN
Final boys scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Wichita Christian
|56
|FW Mercy Prep
|46
|Burkburnett
|59
|San Angelo Central
|56
|Electra
|70
|Olustee
|17
|Knox City
|53
|Electra
|41
|Quanah
|47
|McLean
|39
|White Deer
|31
|Quanah
|55
|Midland Greenwood
|54
|Rider
|52
RIDER VS. MIDLAND GREENWOOD
WCS VS. FW MERCY PREP
BURKBURNETT VS. SAN ANGELO CENTRAL
