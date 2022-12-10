High school basketball - Dec. 9, 2022

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school basketball scores from across Texoma on Friday.

Final girls scores:

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Wichita Christian 46 FW Mercy Prep 11 Windthorst 45 Tolar 35 Holliday 48 Canadian 35 Childress 34 Holliday 56

FW MERCY PREP VS. WICHITA CHRISTIAN

Final boys scores:

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Wichita Christian 56 FW Mercy Prep 46 Burkburnett 59 San Angelo Central 56 Electra 70 Olustee 17 Knox City 53 Electra 41 Quanah 47 McLean 39 White Deer 31 Quanah 55 Midland Greenwood 54 Rider 52

RIDER VS. MIDLAND GREENWOOD

WCS VS. FW MERCY PREP

BURKBURNETT VS. SAN ANGELO CENTRAL

