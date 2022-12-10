Email City Guide
High school basketball - Dec. 9, 2022

Ayden White (23) sinks in a three.
Ayden White (23) sinks in a three.
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school basketball scores from across Texoma on Friday.

Final girls scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Wichita Christian46FW Mercy Prep11
Windthorst45Tolar35
Holliday48Canadian35
Childress34Holliday56

FW MERCY PREP VS. WICHITA CHRISTIAN

Final boys scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Wichita Christian56FW Mercy Prep46
Burkburnett59San Angelo Central56
Electra70Olustee17
Knox City53Electra41
Quanah47McLean39
White Deer31Quanah55
Midland Greenwood54Rider52

RIDER VS. MIDLAND GREENWOOD

WCS VS. FW MERCY PREP

BURKBURNETT VS. SAN ANGELO CENTRAL

