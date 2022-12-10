Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

MSU Texas hosts senior walk

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The fall class at Midwestern State University is ready to walk across the stage on Saturday.

Before they do that, many took part in a special tradition called the Spirit of the Mustangs.

Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Senior Walk

It is a unique tradition that started back in 2017. There are four horses strategically placed to represent a student’s journey through college. Freshman students will touch the tail of the freshman mustang.

Then when students are set to graduate, they will touch the nose of the senior mustang. Students smiled from ear to ear as they embraced the MSU Texas tradition, ready to turn the page on this chapter and begin a new one.

This tradition gives seniors the chance to celebrate the end of their college careers with the people who have been there with them the whole way.

The commencement ceremony will be taking place Saturday at 10 a.m. at the MPEC.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The father in this case was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
WFPD: Mother of dead 2-year-old wanted for tampering with evidence
Ashley Bray.
Mother arrested after children test positive for meth
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
suga b's open
New restaurant opens at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport
It reportedly happened near exit ramp 14.
No injuries after semi, car crash on I-44

Latest News

i.d.e.a wf
i.d.e.a WF participants reflect on competition
The event will benefit their kiddos.
Child Care Partners to host annual Christmas party
Emily's Legacy Rescue has a $140 adoption fee for dogs.
Cygnus is looking for his forever home
Operation Christmas is something the students look forward to every year.
Christ Academy students collect gifts for Operation Christmas