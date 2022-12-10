MSU Texas hosts senior walk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The fall class at Midwestern State University is ready to walk across the stage on Saturday.

Before they do that, many took part in a special tradition called the Spirit of the Mustangs.

Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Senior Walk

It is a unique tradition that started back in 2017. There are four horses strategically placed to represent a student’s journey through college. Freshman students will touch the tail of the freshman mustang.

Then when students are set to graduate, they will touch the nose of the senior mustang. Students smiled from ear to ear as they embraced the MSU Texas tradition, ready to turn the page on this chapter and begin a new one.

This tradition gives seniors the chance to celebrate the end of their college careers with the people who have been there with them the whole way.

The commencement ceremony will be taking place Saturday at 10 a.m. at the MPEC.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.