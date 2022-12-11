Email City Guide
Rain Ending for Now

By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain will come to and Saturday evening across the southern half of the area. However, clouds will linger tonight and early Sunday. Temperatures will slowly drop with north winds into the 40s. Sunday starts cloudy but there may be a little sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will mainly be in the 50s but if we see enough sunshine, temperatures may get closer to 60. A strong storm system brings another round of rain and storms our way Monday night and very early Tuesday.

