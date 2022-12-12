BBB warns of holiday package scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With millions of packages delivered each year, the Better Business Bureau is warning that con artists and thieves have developed many ways to steal from shoppers.

BBB officials have some advice to keep you from falling victim to a delivery scam this holiday season:

Phishing: The first scams to look out for are phishing texts or emails that pose as official notices from delivery companies - don’t click on any links and instead go to the delivery carrier’s website directly or log in and use the retailer’s tracking tools

Delivery Tags: Another delivery scam involves fake “missed delivery” tags - scammers place a note on your door that claims they are having challenges delivering a package to you and they ask you to call a phone number to reschedule your delivery, but it’s really a ruse to get your personal information. If you receive a missed delivery notice, examine the form carefully to make sure it is authentic and only then follow their instructions

Package Theft: Another issue shoppers face is package theft - thieves snatch packages from doorsteps or lobbies of apartment or condo complexes; if you are having a valuable or fragile item delivered to your home, consider purchasing shipping insurance and always get tracking numbers for your purchases and check the shipping progress periodically

For more delivery scam tips, click here.

