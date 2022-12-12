Email City Guide
City of Wichita Falls releases holiday trash schedule

City facilities will have closures for Christmas and New Year's Day.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s Day breaks.

City facilities will be closed for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26, as well as Friday, Jan. 2, 2023 for New Year’s Day.

City officials say the trash pickup schedule for Christmas will be adjusted as follows:

  • Normal trash pickup up on Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 20
  • Thursday, Dec. 22 trash pickup will move to Wednesday, Dec. 21
  • Friday, Dec. 23 trash pickup will move to Thursday, Dec. 22
  • Monday, Dec. 26 trash pickup will move to Tuesday, Dec. 27
  • Tuesday, Dec. 27 trash pickup will move to Wednesday, Dec. 28
  • There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Wednesday, Dec. 28
  • The Transfer Station will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26
  • The landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26
  • The landfill will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24

The trash pickup schedule for New Year’s Day will be adjusted as follows:

  • Normal trash pickup up on Monday, Jan. 2 will move to Tuesday, Jan. 3
  • Tuesday, Jan. 3 trash pickup will move to Wednesday, Jan. 4
  • There will be no organics collection on Wednesday, Jan. 4

For questions or more information, give the Sanitation Department a call at (940) 761-7977.

