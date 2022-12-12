Email City Guide
Coca-Cola brings snow globe photo booth to Market Street

The community gathered for a free holiday photo experience.
Free photo booth experience.(Kauz)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages brought a free holiday photo experience for Market Street guests in Wichita Falls Sunday. It allowed guests to create a holiday photo moment inside a life-size snow globe. Wichita Falls residents lined up for the photo before walking into the grocery store or on their way out and some even showed up just for the photoshoot.

“It was really neat, very different. We’ve taken photographs every year for the past few years but this was something new,” Pam Guillory, Wichita Falls resident said.

In addition to the photo, guests were also treated to free Coca-Cola products. This pop-up holiday photo experience is all part of Coca-Cola’s holiday magic campaign. Organizers state it’s meant to remind people holidays are at their best when they are shared with family, friends and neighbors.

