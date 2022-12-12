Monday Night Storms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cloudy, drizzly, and foggy conditions will be seen for most of Monday as a strong storm system pulls moisture our way from the Gulf of Mexico. This system brings narrow line of storms through Texoma in the middle of the night Monday. Some of these storms may get a little strong with isolated gusty winds. However, our atmosphere will likely be a little too cool for much in the way of severe weather. This system is east of us by Tuesday with gusty westerly winds and a drier weather pattern. It may turn a lot colder by next weekend.

