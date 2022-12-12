Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Monday Night Storms

By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cloudy, drizzly, and foggy conditions will be seen for most of Monday as a strong storm system pulls moisture our way from the Gulf of Mexico. This system brings narrow line of storms through Texoma in the middle of the night Monday. Some of these storms may get a little strong with isolated gusty winds. However, our atmosphere will likely be a little too cool for much in the way of severe weather. This system is east of us by Tuesday with gusty westerly winds and a drier weather pattern. It may turn a lot colder by next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Ashley Bray.
Mother arrested after children test positive for meth
The father in this case was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
WFPD: Mother of dead 2-year-old wanted for tampering with evidence
suga b's open
New restaurant opens at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport
It reportedly happened near exit ramp 14.
No injuries after semi, car crash on I-44

Latest News

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Rain Ending for Now
Showers and Storms on the Increase
Rain Saturday
Showers and Storms on the Increase
Showers and Storms on the Increase
More Rain is the Forecast
More Rain in the Forecast