MPEC hosting ticket giveaway for Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland

Circque Musica is coming to Kay Yeager Coliseum Dec. 21.
Circque Musica is coming to Kay Yeager Coliseum Dec. 21.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The MPEC is hosting a ticket giveaway for the Circque Musica: Holiday Wonderland.

Circque Musica is coming to Kay Yeager Coliseum Dec. 21. The MPEC is accepting giveaway entries until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. The winner will be announced on Dec. 14.

The winners will reportedly get the following:

  • Four front row tickets to Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland at Kay Yeager Coliseum on Dec. 21
  • A voucher for $100 in MPEC concessions at the show
  • Post-show meet and greet with members of the Cirque Musica cast
  • Official Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland tour merchandise

To enter the contest, like the post linked below, tag six friends and comment your favorite holiday song.

