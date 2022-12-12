Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Monday, we will have foggy conditions to start the day. We will have a high of 60 with off-and-on showers chances throughout the day. Monday night, a line of storms will develop. Some of these storms may be severe. Hail and high winds are the primary threat. However, a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday, a strong cold front will move through the area. Temps will be in the low-60s on Tuesday, however, temps will fall into the mid-30s. Wednesday, we will have a high of 51 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 34 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, temps will continue to fall. We will have a high of 47 with sunny skies. Thursday night, w will have a low of 29 with clear skies.

