WFPD arrests man for assault with knife

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Sunday night after an altercation at a bar allegedly left one person with a knife wound.

Officers responded to the incident around 9 p.m. at a bar in the 4000 block of Rhea Road. Witnesses reportedly told police the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Joseph Wright, was wielding a knife and somehow assaulted the victim with it.

Officers then went to United Regional to speak with the victim, who said he was coming back inside the bar when he saw Wright and another person throwing punches.

The victim reportedly said he jumped in between them to break it up and that’s when Wright pulled out a knife. All three people then fell to the ground during the scuffle, and the knife cut the victim’s knee on the way to the ground, according to court documents.

The victim told police he was then able to grab the knife and throw it away from where the altercation was happening. Investigators reportedly saw the victim had an about two-inch cut on his right knee.

Wright was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He remains jailed in Wichita County on a $15,000 bond.

