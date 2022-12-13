Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia.
By WRDW Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at Battle Lumber.

The company released a statement saying Lewis was a veteran employee of almost 10 years.

“Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family, as the Battle Lumber Company family mourns this loss as well,” the company stated.

Friends say Lewis was a wonderful father who worked hard for his family.

According to friends, Lewis was caught in a machine at the mill and pallet company, although that couldn’t be confirmed by authorities, WRDW reports.

It appeared to be an accident, but a final determination on that will be made by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab, according to officials.

The coroner said his body hasn’t been taken to the lab yet because of a backlog issue.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
66-year-old Paul Coleman.
Wichita Falls pastor arrested for sexual assault of a child
43-year-old Joseph Wright.
WFPD arrests man for assault with knife
City facilities will have closures for Christmas and New Year's Day.
City of Wichita Falls releases holiday trash schedule

Latest News

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried hit with eight-count indictment
Snow removal begins for many residents in California.
Residents dig out after major snowstorm
Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornado warnings, blizzard threat
Inflation
US inflation slowed sharply to 7.1% over past 12 months