Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

4-year-old found dead after falling into Georgia river on family fishing trip

A 4-year-old died after falling into the Flint River during a family fishing trip in Georgia.
By WALB News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after falling into the Flint River during a family fishing trip in Georgia.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the river swept the boy away after he fell in Sunday afternoon.

The boy’s dad jumped in to try to save his son before calling authorities.

After a three-hour search, Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was recovered about three miles away from where the family was fishing.

First responders tried to revive the child but couldn’t save him.

Police said the water search was difficult because the Flint River is very dark, and the current is rough.

Copyright 2022 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
66-year-old Paul Coleman.
Wichita Falls pastor arrested for sexual assault of a child
43-year-old Joseph Wright.
WFPD arrests man for assault with knife
City facilities will have closures for Christmas and New Year's Day.
City of Wichita Falls releases holiday trash schedule

Latest News

Wichita Falls ISD approves attendance zone changes
Wichita Falls ISD attendance zone changes moving forward
Wichita Falls ISD gives update on budget
Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Curt Simmons gestures towards a door at Ebbets Field in...
Former Phillies ace, Whiz Kid Curt Simmons dead at 93
They want to create good feeder patterns between elementary, middle and high schools.
Wichita Falls ISD attendance zone changes moving forward