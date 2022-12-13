Email City Guide
A cold front arrives by Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday night, we will be looking at much colder temps. We will have a low of 32 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 54 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 30 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, temps will continue to fall.

We will have a high of 49 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 30 with mostly clear skies. Friday, temperatures will only rise into the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, temperatures will fall into the upper-20s and low-30s.

