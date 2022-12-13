Email City Guide
Holiday shipping deadlines approach

“You need to get it in here by Friday."(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Now that we’re less than two weeks away from Christmas, it’s important to consider shipping deadlines if you want your gifts under the tree.

This is the busiest season for shipping and carrier companies, and the U.S. Postal Service expects this week to be even busier.

“You need to get it in here by Friday, if you get it in on Monday or later then you’re gonna have to do a 3-day because you add a day, starting next Monday you need to add a day for transport,” Connect Packing and Shipping Owner Kim Galan said. “Even if it’s overnight, they don’t guarantee overnight during Christmas season.”

If your packages aren’t shipped by Friday, you may have to pay extra on express shipping.

