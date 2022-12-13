Email City Guide
Overnight Storms

By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This evening’s weather will feature more areas of fog and drizzle. There will also be some areas of scattered showers. Thunderstorms will develop west of us across the Texas Panhandle. These storms will move east, crossing Texoma after midnight. Some of the storms could get a little strong, producing some isolated areas of gusty winds. The band or line of storms should be gone by sunrise with gusty westerly winds and increasing sunshine for Tuesday. The rest of the week looks drier but cooler.

