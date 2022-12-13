Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Properly packed boxes ship better

"Make sure that the boxes are full."
"Make sure that the boxes are full."(KAUZ)
By Blake Hill
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With shipping deadlines fast approaching, it’s important to know how to properly package your gifts to avoid shipping mishaps.

When choosing a box it’s best to choose a new box to prevent them from breaking down.

“Right now, the best tip I can give you is pack your boxes really well, make sure that the boxes are full. Even if the things inside don’t fill up the box, add paper, or peanuts, or bubble wrap or something to make sure the boxes are full,” Kim Galan, owner of Connect Packing and Shipping, said.

A box packed the right way can keep your presents safe and help get them to their destination in one piece.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
66-year-old Paul Coleman.
Wichita Falls pastor arrested for sexual assault of a child
Ashley Bray.
Mother arrested after children test positive for meth
43-year-old Joseph Wright.
WFPD arrests man for assault with knife

Latest News

Wilbarger County
Wilbarger County residents look forward to new hydrogen plant
“You need to get it in here by Friday."
Holiday shipping deadlines approach
The Better Business Bureau is warning that con artists and thieves have developed many ways to...
BBB warns of holiday package scams
City facilities will have closures for Christmas and New Year's Day.
City of Wichita Falls releases holiday trash schedule