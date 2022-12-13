Properly packed boxes ship better

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With shipping deadlines fast approaching, it’s important to know how to properly package your gifts to avoid shipping mishaps.

When choosing a box it’s best to choose a new box to prevent them from breaking down.

“Right now, the best tip I can give you is pack your boxes really well, make sure that the boxes are full. Even if the things inside don’t fill up the box, add paper, or peanuts, or bubble wrap or something to make sure the boxes are full,” Kim Galan, owner of Connect Packing and Shipping, said.

A box packed the right way can keep your presents safe and help get them to their destination in one piece.

