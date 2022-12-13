Email City Guide
US lawmakers introduce legislation to ban TikTok

Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - It looks like three United States lawmakers are not fans of TikTok.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill this week that would ban TikTok from operating in the states. Two congressmen have also introduced companion legislation before the house.

The lawmakers are concerned about the short-form video app’s parent company ByteDance and its affiliation with China.

Some doubt the company’s ability to safeguard Americans’ data from the Chinese government.

TikTok has not commented on the proposed legislation.

