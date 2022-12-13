WFISD school board gives update on budget

WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD school board discussed the latest regarding their financial status halfway through the 2022-2023 school year.

District officials said they are right on track with their $147 million budget, which includes their staff budget that accommodates almost 85% of their overall budget and the two new high schools.

Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said it was a challenge and struggle to get where the district is now but the future looks bright.

“You look back and you reflect, we had to do a reduction in force, or a RIF, and we had to let a lot of people go,” Lee said. “Those are very difficult decisions to make and the reason those decisions were made was because of financial duress. The question to ask is did that work? Looking ahead at our budget, looking ahead through January through July 1, it shows that the RIF did work. Although it was uncomfortable and very difficult, it is going to put us at a very sound financial position looking into the future.”

Lee said they are still being proactive and looking at how they can save money moving forward.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.