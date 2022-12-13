Wichita Falls ISD attendance zone changes moving forward

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With two new Wichita Falls ISD high schools set to open in fall of 2024, changes in zoning are now being made.

Associate Superintendent Dr. Peter Griffiths said they wanted to get this done as early as possible because the longer they wait, the more complicated it will get. They want to create good feeder patterns between the elementary, middle and high schools.

In phase one they are focused on elementary schools, changing 13 different attendance zones and moving them to new schools. With that comes with the consolidation of certain campuses and closures of Lamar and Farris.

“Either you are a school employee, extenuating circumstances, as well as if you are at a district or administrative program,” Griffiths said. “For instance, we have bilingual programs at three hubs, Southern Hills, Zundy and Scotland park. If you are in the bilingual programs then you will more than likely go to one of those schools.”

Another reason for doing this is financially they will be able to save money through consolidation by having more schools with full classrooms rather than spreading their resources so thin.

This policy change will take effect next fall in 2023. Everyone that is being affected by this change will be receiving a letter in the mail this month.

Next year, the zones will be adjusted for the new high schools to open. Then the district will have to change the middle school zones the following year when Hirschi and Rider become middle schools.

