Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wilbarger County residents look forward to new hydrogen plant

Wilbarger County
Wilbarger County(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Residents in Wilbarger County are already talking about the nearly $4 billion plant coming to their area.

Air Production and The AES Corporation have chosen Wilbarger County to build the largest hydrogen plant ever in the United States. Residents are excited and expect it to do some good.

“Things are gonna get better in this town, more places to eat,” said Gaylord Inas.

“It puts more pockets in the schools potentially, pockets in families,” added Antonio Alcanter.

The plant will bring money, expansion and opportunities to the county. The construction start date is 2027. Richard Hardcastle, the managing consultant for the Business Development of Wilbarger County, said Wilbarger won’t be the only place that will benefit from this development.

“It’s gonna be a changer for the county tax-wise and employment-wise, but I also think it’s gonna be a huge deal for the region because there will be people living in Wichita Falls and Fredrick and Seymour and everywhere else around here,” said Hardcastle.

One teacher in Wilbarger County thinks this will be a game changer.

“Rural communities like this, these are dying and so to bring jobs like that here just gives us another opportunity to grow with the rest of the country,” said Alcanter.

The plant will put the county in a category that can’t be matched, for now.

“We keep moving forward. It means as much to us as it does to the state because it’s the largest green energy producer in the state and probably close to the largest in the nation,” said Hardcastle.

“More places to go and restaurants. I just like to see it build up and then be still. It needs help, it needs help, it’s going to get there sounds like to me,” said Jean and Gaylord Inas.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
66-year-old Paul Coleman.
Wichita Falls pastor arrested for sexual assault of a child
Ashley Bray.
Mother arrested after children test positive for meth
43-year-old Joseph Wright.
WFPD arrests man for assault with knife

Latest News

Jacelyn and Garrett try the infamous Pepsi and milk combo.
Jacelyn and Garrett try "Pilk"
Jacelyn and Garrett try the infamous Pepsi and milk combo.
Jacelyn Lassiter and Garrett James try the infamous ‘pilk’ combo
Curtis Ribble explained the details of the free Christian concert in Graham
John 1:12 Productions to host free concert in Graham downtown square
Traveled over 4,2000 miles across the U.S. on foot to set his sights on lighthouse in Maine.
Utah man visits WF on walk across country