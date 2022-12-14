Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.
The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.(MGN)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A 70-year-old woman from North Carolina died after being mauled by two dogs at a home last week.

Authorities said someone called 911 Thursday to report a woman on the ground in his backyard.

According to officials, Melanie Catley was walking in her neighbor’s backyard when she was attacked by the dogs.

She suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital where she died several days later.

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.

No charges were filed against the owner of the property.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
They want to create good feeder patterns between elementary, middle and high schools.
Wichita Falls ISD attendance zone changes moving forward
66-year-old Paul Coleman.
Wichita Falls pastor arrested for sexual assault of a child
Stefan Keryan, 8, spent days fighting for his life at a Belize hospital after a horseback...
Boy, 8, fighting for his life after falling off horse on vacation
43-year-old Joseph Wright.
WFPD arrests man for assault with knife

Latest News

Since Russia began hitting the power grid and other critical infrastructure in early October,...
Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died while covering...
Wife: Journalist Wahl died of aortic aneurysm at World Cup
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Woman, 46, accused of living with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal death, deputies say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
Biden pushes US as a crucial ally to African leaders