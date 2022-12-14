Email City Guide
Benjamin wins 1A DII state football title

“They went out and they wanted to win."
By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BENJAMIN, Texas (KAUZ) - The Benjamin Mustangs made history on Wednesday when they brought home their first state title in football.

The undefeated Mustangs took down the Loraine Bulldogs 68-20 in the 1A DII championship game to cap off a perfect 14-0 season.

Head coach Nathan Hayes has felt the feeling of winning a state title before, but he knows how important this win is for the Benjamin community.

“They went out and they wanted to win,” Hayes said. “They have the talent there. They have the coaches in place to win. I think that’s why me and coach felt the pressure every game. We don’t care who we’re playing. I don’t care who it was. We felt pressure every Friday night.”

This isn’t the first time Benjamin beat the Bulldogs this season. They also defeated Loraine 61-30 in a non-district game on Sept. 30, 2022.

